Not Available

The Heisei Ultra Seven series follows directly from the final episode of the original series, ignoring the M78 continuity altogether and establishing Ultraseven as the only Ultra being to have arrived in this universe. This is a series of specials, beginning with 1994 edition which aired on Nippon Television, followed by the Memorial Trilogy in 1998, The Final Chapters in 1999, and EVOLUTION in 2002, all of which were direct-to-video.