Professional thief, Mickey O’Neil assembles an expert team of career criminals to attempt one of the biggest heists in history. Their plan: simultaneously rob three of the most renowned jewelry stores on Beverly Hills’ famed Rodeo Drive during Academy Awards week. As this intricate web of deceit unfolds, we learn that there is more than mere monetary gain fueling Mickey’s actions. Meanwhile, Amy Sykes, lead detective for LAPD’s Robbery/Homicide division, heads up the task force investigating a series of thefts pulled off by this new crew. Under incredible pressure from her superiors, she must figure out not only who is behind the crimes but also what larger job they are leading up to. The twist -- as Mickey sizes up Detective Sykes, the two unexpectedly fall in love.