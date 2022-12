Not Available

Three guys, Nicolas, Etienne and Christian, flirt with a girl, Cathy, in a café. They think she's waiting for her boyfriend, but Hélène is the one she is actually seeing. Afterwards, the two girls and their friend Johanna set up a date with the three guys. Couples are formed; Hélène falls in love with Nicolas, Cathy goes with Etienne and Christian is left to Johanna.