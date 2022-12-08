Hell and Highwater

Not Available

Led by Emmy Award-winning producer and director of photography, Doug Stanley, Ridgeline Entertainment continues its masterful storytelling in the new reality series “Hell & Highwater” airing domestically on MAVTV. While some may think fire and water don’t mix, this one-hour episodic show will prove otherwise as it follows the trials and tribulations of 13 students as they attempt to successfully navigate seven of America’s most dangerous rivers in their quest to become world-class river guides. Known for its “trial by fire” tactics, The Wilderness Adventures Guide School is infamous in the industry for its hands-on, on-river approach. Despite the fact that the instructors adamantly believe it is the best way for potential whitewater guides to learn river running, the extreme conditions both on and off the water will have some running for the hills. “As we take them down these seven wild rivers, we are going to shove whitewater down their throats,” said Roger Lee, one of the lead instructors. This force-feeding style may be tough for the students to swallow, but audiences around the globe will eat it up. After all, as the 13 would-be rafting guides navigate dangerous waters and volatile relationships, the drama will flow as fast as the Class-5 rivers.