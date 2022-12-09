Not Available

"HELL BENT is a uniquely suspenseful sci-fi series that follows the exploits of young Mr. Heath Merrick, a biochemist who scientifically develops the ability to control minds. Heath’s experimental research has been funded by a society whose existence has been kept secret for as long as history has been written. And yet, in this hell-raising twist, it is now Heath who is keeping secrets from them. That is until he encounters Maeko Polanyi, a beautiful woman with the ability to hear his thoughts as well as possess a unique immunity to his mind-bending powers. Now he must use these powers to find a way out of the secret society “The Six” and away from Maeko without divulging his powerful discovery. But there’s one more critical problem Heath hasn’t seen coming. And for black-ops analyst Damien Tavares, that means the fun has just begun."