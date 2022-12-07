Hell on the Highway

Not Available

Every year, millions travel America’s coast to coast artery: Interstate 80. And at the peak of I-80 lies a frightening, storm-driven stretch of terror called Donner Pass. Here, at over 7000 feet, a band of tough operators who call themselves, ‘Tow Dogs’, see it as their mission to rescue stranded and wrecked motorist who lose their way. For these tow truck drivers, towing is their livelihood and they risk it all, gambling against the highway’s innumerable dangers, to put food on the table and provide for their loved ones.