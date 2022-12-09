Not Available

GSN introduces its new horror-themed game show, featuring contestants trying to survive a series of challenges as they ride an elevator through an abandoned warehouse. Each week a team of three will ride an elevator into the depths of an abandoned warehouse. One player must get out on each floor taking on a terrifying challenge to earn money for the team. But if that individual doesn’t make it back to the elevator - sorry, Hellevator - on time, the team moves on without them, leaving them trapped down there forever...without the prize.