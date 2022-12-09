Hello Campers

Not Available

With a sprinkling of light-hearted competition, the series will see five new couples head out to a different European campsite each week, with the aim of winning a £1000 prize. Each afternoon sees each camp couple able to win points during allocated activities, with the losing couple having to clean camp that night. There will be nominated cooks and another couple will be in charge of organising the camp entertainment, which will be judged and scored by their fellow campers. The remaining couples will take part in traditional, cultural activities, which will be judged by local experts. At the end of the week, the couple with the most points wins the cash prize.