Hello Culture

Matthew Collings takes a typically idiosyncratic look at culture over the last 200 years in this five part series. Each episode tackles a different theme. "Romanticism from 200 years ago to 2001 is a reality system that comes from the imagination. It looks for and recognises extremes - from light to dark, from joy to dejection. Imagination, which creates the world, has to be kept supplied with feeling and intensified, otherwise the world dies. For the world to exist and for imagination to work, something has to be happening." - Channel 4.