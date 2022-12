Not Available

Hello, Goodbye is a Dutch airport reality television show produced by Dutch broadcaster NCRV and hosted by Joris Linssen. A British version of the show, aired on Sky 1, started on Thursday 19 February 2009 and is hosted by Kate Thornton, former presenter of Don't Try This at Home (TV series) and more prominently The X Factor, and was commissioned for 6 episodes airing over 6 weeks.