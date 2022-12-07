Hello Goodbye

Not Available

Duff Goldman is upping the ante and once again revolutionizing the way the world sees cake, and Duff's "Cake Masters" is his showcase. It is a spotlight on one of the biggest, most jaw-dropping cakes Duff has ever attempted, from start to finish. Duff's got his friend Geof at his side and the best cake decorators in Los Angeles on his speed dial, but that's not enough for this fondant-covered monstrosity, he's also bringing in Hollywood FX pros, pyrotechnic masters, and engineering geniuses to help get the giant cake planned, decorated, delivered, and unveiled before time runs out!