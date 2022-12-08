Hello Gorgeous

Not Available

Song Jiao Yang is a talented student studying fashion design when she accidentally becomes a supermodel. While learning the ropes of the modeling industry, she gets to know Li Zhen (Godfrey Gao) and Zhao Yu Tian (Jed Lee). Zhao Yu Tian is an experienced model who is very strict with Jiao Yang, but seems to secretly have feelings for her. Li Zhen is very kind to and supportive of Jiao Yang, but is keeping his past and background secret. Because his family doesn’t acknowledge him, Li Zhen becomes vengeful and loses his kind nature. Now, he will stop at nothing to get revenge, including exploiting his relationship with Song Jiao Yang.