This story's heroine is Qiao An but told modly through the eyes of her friend, Ni Hao. Qiao An used to be from a wealthy family but then something happened, her dad ran away, and now she's working from the bottom up. She's a real power woman, cold on the outside. She goes to apply for a job at Lu Yuan Yang's company but because he once worked for her father and knows of her position, refuses her.