Hello Kitty : The Fantasy of The Apple Forest

Season 1 : The Fantasy of The Apple Forest Kitty and Mimmy come to a mysterious forest, “the Apple Forest”, with Pululuw, a fairy as a guide. The fairy folks welcome Kitty and Mimmy as “the brave twins”, who are to rescue the princess of the Apple Forest. They go off on an adventure to look for the “golden apple”, which should be the key to rescuing the princess… How will the adventure turn out? Season 2 : The Mistery of The Apple Forest There are strange incidents in the Apple Forest. Precious things are lost, and the prince in the castle suddenly disappears… Kitty and Mimmy play outstandingly to solve these problems as detectives. To clear up the mysteries of the strange incidents, their detective work allows them to play different characters. At times being pop idols, and at other times wearing beautiful dresses... Is peace going to return to the Apple Forest? Season 3 : The Apple Forest and The Parallel Town Kitty and Mimmy visit the Apple Forest after a long interval. Old man Scotch tells them not to go, because mysterious things occur in the "twisted forest". However, they enter the forest in pursuit of Monga and Montagne. Then Mimmy disappears! Someone comes out of a house, which looks just like Kitty's house. Who is it?