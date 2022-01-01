Not Available

Hello! Morning (ハロー！モーニング) is a weekly television show starring the lead Hello! Project group Morning Musume (although originally, all Hello! Project members were featured). It has aired 11:30 to 12:30 Sundays on TV Tokyo. It has been on the air from April 2000 until April 2007. The name of the show is often abbreviated as ハロモニ (Haromoni). The last episode of Hello! Morning was aired April 1st, 2007 after 354 episodes. The show was replaced with a new show called [email protected], which is somewhat shorter and has a different concept.