a variety show featuring members of Hello Pro Kenshuusei and Hello Pro Kenshuusei Hokkaido, the first episode aired on April 6, 2020. It is the successor to AI・DOL PROJECT. The show is focused on the Hello Pro Kenshuusei and Hello Pro Kenshuusei Hokkaido, trainees in elementary through high school, and their struggles as they aim to debut.