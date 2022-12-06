Help (2005)

Not Available

This show was a breath of fresh air in the stale world of Britcom in 2005. Heart-wrenching some of the time, ridiculous and ludicrously funny the rest, Help was certainly a refreshing break from the other recent sitcoms of the time. Arguably a modern-masterpiece, Help updates and utilises, to perfection, the well established and timelessly proven comedy formulae of two men stuck in a room. The chemistry between Peter (Langham) and his various patients (Whitehouse) is maintained and performed with great accuracy and hilarity throughout. This allows one to connect with the characters and sink into the artificial world created on screen in a way which has not been seen for a long time. In short, Help is a must-watch for any serious comedy fan.