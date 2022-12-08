Not Available

Most people see teen mums as a social problem and assume women in their twenties and thirties make better parents. But is society being too hard on teenagers? Bringing a child into the world and looking after it well is unbelievably demanding and a difficult life change, so just imagine if this happens when you are struggling to make ends meet, naïve and little more than a child yourself. With some help, support and guidance can a group of teenagers prove they can be good mothers too? ITV's Help I'm a Teen Mum takes six teenage girls and their babies to a specially converted country house where they are taught parenting skills by expert nannies and a psychotherapist. The series gives them the chance to change their lives and the lives of their children and prove they can be better parents