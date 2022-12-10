Helter Skelter: Hakudaku no Mura

Not Available

Miu and her family of four women are well-known in the media for being aspiring young celebrities. Her mother, Sayoko, is a famous fashion designer and has scored a job for the family to shoot a TV production, a rare opportunity for the family to be together and enjoy themselves. The girls travel to a small, isolated village in late August and the filming begins. Little do Miu and her family know however, the entire production is a scheme. This is the time for a local festival and they happened to unwillingly volunteer to be a key figure for this festival; the Shishigami. One by one, the girls are subjected to the traditions of the festival, experiencing first-hand just how serious it is. [Written by MAL Rewrite]