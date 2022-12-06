Hem till Midgård

Not Available

The setting is 992 in Sweden, in a suburb of Birka called Midgård, which is the last village in Sweden where people still believe in the old Norse gods. Meanwhile the real chieftain Snorre den Store (Snorre the Great, but with the alternative meaning "big penis") is away plundering in the Mediterranean. His youngest son Lillsnorre (Snorre the Lesser or "small penis") is in charge of the village, and forced to guard his father's Byzantine thrall Cassandra, who Lillsnorre also falls in love with. The episodes usually feature Lillsnorre and his not so great men attempting a new scheme to get money (which they are notoriously short on), sometimes by Plundering and sometimes by more honest means, or Lillsnorre trying to impress Cassandra and outshine Rövhalt.