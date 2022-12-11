Not Available

The drama takes place in republican era China in Hengshan Hospital, centered primarily on the conflict between the Communist Party and the KMT in 1930s Shanghai. Ma Tian Ming is a faithless, greedy, and selfish man who makes his living by cheating and lying. A coincidental accident drags Ma Tian Ming into a case in which he becomes the suspect. Trying to escape, he impersonated the chief doctor of Hengshan Hospital, Cai Li Kun. However, Ma Tian Ming soon found out that Cai Li Kun is a member of the underground Communist Party.