Henry & Anne: The Lovers Who Changed History

Historian Dr Suzannah Lipscomb unfolds the extraordinary story of the tumultuous love affair between Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn, and asks: was it really love that brought them together – and was it love that tore them apart? Illustrated with sumptuous dramatic reconstructions, drawing on first-hand accounts from the time, and visiting the places where Henry and Anne lived, loved and fought, this series delves into this passionate and volatile relationship – one which would send a queen to her death, divide England from Europe, and trigger centuries of years of discord and conflict.