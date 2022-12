Not Available

Henry Hugglemonster is the story of a mischievous 5-year-old monster named Henry who loves adventures, discoveries, and being with his family. Each day brings new opportunities for Henry to explore his feelings and learn important life lessons about working with others, showing kindness, and getting along with siblings. Henry finds love and support from his parents, Daddo and Momma; and his brothers and sisters, Cobby , Summer, and Ivor.