Henry's World

Not Available

Meet Henry Wiggins, third youngest (or third oldest, depending on how you look at it) of five. Carrots are Henry's genie in a bottle. Once eaten, Henry can make one wish come true. But being only eight, Henry's curiosity is a recipe for adventure (and misadventure.) Although he hasn't told his family, or even his favourite Uncle Neptune, Henry shares his secret and adventures with his best friend Fraidy Begonia, his ever-faithful dog Margaret, and a dragon named Doris who lives in Henry's closet.