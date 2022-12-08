Not Available

Naruse Junichi works at a factory while dreaming of being a painter. He lives in a step-by-step fashion. He spends everyday enjoying the modest happiness of being with his girlfriend Megumi. When going to by their engagement ring he receives a serious injury to the head when a robbery takes place at the jewelry store. His body survives but his brain dies and he becomes the world's first patient to complete a brain transplant operation. He was not informed of the transplant until after being discharge. He becomes irritable, violent, and eventually begins to accept emotions as he once did. Junichi is terrified to notice he is going through sudden changes and tries to go back to his old self. Oh the mystery hidden in...surgery.