After decades of civl war Japan is finally united and at peace. That peace is shattered when an evil force arises to conquer the war weary Japanese. Hayate, a member of the Blood Wheel Clan, learns that Devil Sai, the mysterious leader of his clan, is planning to use ninja magic to conquer Japan. Not wanting any part of this plot, Hayate's father uses magic to transform Hayate into the powerful warrior Henshin Ninja Arashi (Transforming Ninja Storm) so he can defeat Devil Sai's magically created ninja mutants.