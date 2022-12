Not Available

This drama is about the story between a woman who is afraid of love and a man who doesn’t believe in love. Shin Ji Hoo (Han Seung Yeon) holds painful memories from her first love. She now has a secret crush on co-worker Oh Tae Soo (Hong Jong Hyun). Tae Soo does not believe in love, but by some incident Tae Soo becomes interested in her.