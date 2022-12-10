Her Majesty's Petite Angie

Not Available

Angie is a young girl, who on a one fine day finds herself on the traces of an evil robber. Being the very sharp and smart girl she is, she prevents a conspiracy against the Queen of England. She then finds a great interest in investigations, and as soon as something appears suspicious to her, she investigates it without any hesitation. She comes to the assistance of Scotland Yard and aids in the arrest of many gangsters and other pickpockets. Angie often teams-up with the “not-very-helpful” chief of the police force and his handsome assistant, Michael—who Angie admires—and her best friend friend Franck, to solve the hardest criminal cases.