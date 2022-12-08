Not Available

Aylesbury Prison in Buckinghamshire, home to some of the most dangerous young criminals in Britain, has allowed an exclusive insight into life for prisoners and staff for a new documentary series on ITV- Her Majesty’s Prison: Aylesbury. Murderers, rapists, gangsters and paedophiles are serving time here. So serious are some of their offences, that one in five is serving life or an indeterminate sentence to protect the public. What’s frightening is that the oldest prisoners are just 21. Officers engage in a daily battle of wits, to ensure they keep control. They must also try to help rebuild the fractured lives of these young men. Programme makers, Wild Pictures, who have won acclaim for powerful documentaries on Strangeways, Holloway and Wormwood Scrubs prisons, were given extraordinary access to film over four months, interviewing hundreds of prisoners and officers for the two part documentary.