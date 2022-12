Not Available

The last unfinished work of celebrated Indian director, Rituparno Ghosh, this 13-episode long television series was based on Miss Marple, the famous detective, created by Agatha Christie in her novels. It features Ranga Pishima, a character from Ghosh's film, Shubho Mahurat (2003). The only finished episode was broadcasted in June 2013 by Star Jalsha, as a tribute to the legendary director.