Here comes the Grump is a modern fairy tale, that begins with a curse over the Princess Dawn's kingdom. For break it, she needs to find the Crystal Key (hidden in the Cave of the Whispering Orchids). For help her, join forces with Terry Dexter (a boy from the earth) and Blip (his psychedelic dog). In the way, Grump (an unhappy Dwarf) and his allergic dragon, try to make them fall. All in surreal animated stories.