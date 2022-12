Not Available

She has more than work on her mind. Wen Nuan decides to quit her high-paying job in England to work as an executive assistant to the founder of a high-tech company in China. Zhan Nan Xian started the company with his classmates and used his financial savvy to weather the economic downturn and keep the company successful. It turns out that Wen Nuan and Nan Xian were in a relationship in the past. Can Wen Nuan make herself indispensable to Nan Xian in both his work and his life?