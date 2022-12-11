Here We Go Again

Not Available

The number 16 is cursed, not sweet, for women in the Walker family, according to single mother Maddy Walker. She is convinced in the existence of the "Walker women's curse" because she was born when her mother Loretta was 16, and Maddy gave birth to her daughter, Shante, at the same age. Maddy refuses to allow Shante to follow that pattern as her dreaded 16th birthday approaches. At the teen's sweet 16 party, things get complicated when Maddy, who is dating Cedric, sees her high school flame --Shante's father Victor-- and old feelings resurface, which lead to a romantic encounter. The moment of weakness results in Maddy learning, at the age of 32, that she has once again become pregnant by Victor. As the family encounters the highs and lows of the surprising pregnancy, they discover that starting over might not be as bad as they had anticipated.