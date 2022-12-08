Here with Josh and Sara

Not Available

A talk show made for the LGBT community, hosts Josh and Sara inform and entertain with a variety of notable guests including authors, performers, musicians and activists. Josh’s extensive knowledge of pop culture, entertainment & gay media as well as New York nightlife adds a unique perspective and singular interviewing style to this eclectic show. Sara brings to the table a female perspective, Jersey pride and a love of authors, musicians and people involved with small organizations doing big things for the LGBT community.