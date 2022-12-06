Not Available

How does it work? How is it made? Whose idea was it? This series attempts to answer some of the questions that fill a child's world. Each program examines a process or invention. Produced in Canada by TV ONTARIO, Here's How! is a ten-minute instructional program seen on a limited number of PBS stations in the United States. The program also aired until the summer of 1999 on TVO itself. Each episode is ten minutes long, fitting nicely with other programming that may fill a PBS station's instructional block and takes viewers to factories, stores and other real places to show them how things work.