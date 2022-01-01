Not Available

Hero: 108 is a British animated television series on Cartoon Network and the Cartoon Network international cable network, and Kabillion OnDemand channel in the United States. The series is created by Yang-Ming Tarng and is co-produced by Gamania, Hong Ying Animation, Taffy Entertainment, Telegael Teoranta and MoonScoop Group, and animated at Mike Young Productions in Los Angeles. It premiered on March 1, 2010, and currently airs weekdays at 4 p.m in the UK. The show was renewed for another season, which began airing on May 7, 2012, on Cartoon Network, UK, April 30 on Cartoon Network Too, and on Cartoon Network in the United States on June 4, 2012. No channel in Canada has aired the series.