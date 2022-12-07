Hero (2009)

Not Available

Hero is the story of Korea's top reporters and ordinary citizens fighting against the society elite's abuse of power. Working as a reporter for a racy tabloid called the Monday Seoul, Jin Do Hyuk uses any means necessary to get a scoop. One day, he goes to interview Jo Yong Deok, the boss of the Axe gang, who suggests that they start their own newspaper. Do Hyuk lies about the credentials of his former co-workers when he introduces them to Jo Yong Deok as potential hires for the newspaper venture. With his former co-workers on board, he is able to launch the Yongdeok Daily together with Yong Deok. But the newly hired reporters soon find themselves sucked into a huge conspiracy that could utterly ruin their lives.