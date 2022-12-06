Hero (2014)

Not Available

Kohei Kuryu is a prosecutor at the Josai branch of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office. He looks and thinks different from the other prosecutors. When he takes on a new case, he first goes to the scene of the incident and looks around with his own eyes. His unique habits as prosecutor has not changed over the past 13 years of his work. Chika Asagi works as an assistant officer at the public prosecutor's office. She becomes influenced by Kohei Kuryu and grows as a person.