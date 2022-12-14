Not Available

Following a war which took place in the 1980s, it was decided to create an organization to include all the superheroes to maintain world peace: the Hero Corp agency. The agency has several secret sites all over the planet. In the department of Lozère, the retired, the fired, those resigning and the unmasked. Cut off from the rest of the world they have a quiet and peaceful life. But twenty years later this peaceful existence is destroyed when the supervillain 'The Lord' reappears!