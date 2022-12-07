Not Available

Hero High was a cartoon series created by Filmation that aired as part of the Kid Superpower Hour with Shazam! It was about a high school where young superheroes were taught how to use their powers and fight crime. Originally intended to be a new entry in Filmation's long-running line of Archie cartoon series, the 1981 series was altered at the last minute because the company's rights to the "Archie" characters had expired; nevertheless, one can easily tell which was originally the Archie character, the Reggie character, etc.