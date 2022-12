Not Available

Heroes is a South-Korean variety show with celebrities going against each other to find who is the most popular. The members are: Noh Hongchul, Lee Hwi-jae, Noh Sayeon, Jiyeon (T-ara), Seo In-young, Kahi, Hong Su-ah, Lee Jin, Shin Bong-sun, IU, Yoo In-na, Nicole Jung, Narsha (Brown Eyed Girls) & Jung Ga-eun