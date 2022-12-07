Heroes of aviation

Not Available

Take to the skies with courageous military pilots of the past century – from the early fliers of WWI to the amazing aerial acrobats of today. This exciting 10-part documentary series combines thrilling combat footage, extraordinary stories of daring and eye-opening first-hand interviews with those who risk their lives in the cockpit. Go deep behind enemy lines and experience the crews' heroic efforts. Plus, get an up-close look at more than 200 historic aircraft. Covers the Great War, WWII, the Ploesti Oil Fields, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and more. Superb footage of real aerial combat -More than 200 aircraft, including fighters, bombers and jets. Meet the men and women – and the remarkable aircraft – that helped shape history by determining the outcome of critical military battles.