Heroic Journey of Nezha

As a horrible drought settles over the land, the world begins to wither and die. Desperate to save their lives and their livelihoods, the people of the Chentang Pass offer all they have as a sacrifice to the Dragon King of the Eastern Seas; but their efforts to appease the mighty lord just aren’t enough. Watching the world fade to dust, the Pagoda-Bearing Heavenly King’s son, Ne Zha (Jiang Yi Yi), realizes that the only way to save the ones he loves, is to take down the evil forces responsible for this terrible drought.