Hero's Dream

A clashing of historical events and science fiction take place towards the end of the Qin Dynasty and the beginning of Han and revolves around historical figures like Qin Shi Huang, Liu Bang, Han Xin, Zhang Liang and Xiang Yu. Han Xin is a young man with insurmountable abilities, but his talents are not appreciated in his time and he endures the abuse and humiliation of others. One day, a mysterious man in black offers Han Xin a change to change his fate. Through the power of the gods, the man in black will help Han Xin in exchange for a deal. As Qin Shi Huang, Liu Bang, Xiang Yu, and Zhang Liang walk towards the eye of the storm, Han Xin realizes that a hidden force has been controlling the shifting of dynasties.