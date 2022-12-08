Heston's Fantastical Food

Not Available

Culinary alchemist Heston Blumenthal brings back the wonder and excitement of childhood food, awakening the kid in every viewer as he builds the world's largest 99 Flake, makes a packed lunch of giant KitKats, and a record breaking bag of Hula Hoops. Heston creates a whole pub inside a pie and a giant pyramid tea bag, served in a suitably enormous teapot. He also rejoices in all that is magical about Christmas treats with Britain's biggest Christmas pudding, edible tree decorations, and a snow globe and snowball cocktail.