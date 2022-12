Not Available

The Scheldepeloton tells the story of five young riders from Ghent: Wouter Weylandt, Iljo Keisse, Dimitri De Fauw, Kurt Hovelijnck and Bert De Backer. They get to know each other on their training trips along the Scheldt and fight together for the same dream: to become a professional cyclist. One by one, they make the dream come true, but the road to fame is fraught with hurdles, drama and tragedy.