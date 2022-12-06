Het Schnitzelparadijs

Not Available

SCHNITZELPARADIJS- DE SERIE is a multi cultural comedy that, just like the 2005 box office hit of the same name, is about the kitchen staff of restaurant De Blauwe Gier. The series tells the story before the film, in which Sander, the character craving for power, is still an innocent guy. Sander wants more in life, and he decides to travel to Africa, so that he can contribute something positive to the world. To fulfill his dream he only needs to earn some money in restaurant De Blauwe Gier. But nothing goes as planned. Sander meets the wonderful Femke and he decides to keep his job as dish washer, in spite of the awful work conditions. In between the four walls of the kitchen, other rules and different laws apply. Sander needs to learn these rules and laws very quickly, or he will drown in his own washing-up water