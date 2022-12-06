Not Available

Hey Arnold!

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Snee-Oosh Productions

The adventures of a daydreaming, jazz-loving, football-headed 9-year-old, who lives in a boarding house with his grandparents and some eccentric boarders, encounters life in the city with his best friend Gerald, a loofah-haired kid, who is the keeper of the urban tales and coolest kid in class; and Helga, who torments him, but loves him secretly.

Cast

Spencer KleinArnold (voice)
Jamil Walker SmithGerald Johanssen (voice)
Olivia HackRhonda Wellington Lloyd (voice)
Anndi McAfeePhoebe Heyerdahl (voice)
Justin ShenkarowHarold Berman (voice)
Francesca SmithHelga Pataki (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images