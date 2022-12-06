Hey Arnold!

The adventures of a daydreaming, jazz-loving, football-headed 9-year-old, who lives in a boarding house with his grandparents and some eccentric boarders, encounters life in the city with his best friend Gerald, a loofah-haired kid, who is the keeper of the urban tales and coolest kid in class; and Helga, who torments him, but loves him secretly.
|Spencer Klein
|Arnold (voice)
|Jamil Walker Smith
|Gerald Johanssen (voice)
|Olivia Hack
|Rhonda Wellington Lloyd (voice)
|Anndi McAfee
|Phoebe Heyerdahl (voice)
|Justin Shenkarow
|Harold Berman (voice)
|Francesca Smith
|Helga Pataki (voice)
View Full Cast >