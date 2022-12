Not Available

Hey Jimmy! was an Australian sitcom which debuted on SBS in March 2002. Lasting six episodes, Hey Jimmy! chronicled the lives of two entertainers attempting to get their television show on the air. Suffering from a hapless laugh track, and relying heavily on catch phrases, the “show within a show” was destined to fail from the onset. Hey Jimmy! has since gained a cult following and was repeated in 2007 to overwhelming public response.