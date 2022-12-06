Hey, Joel!

Not Available

This 1/2 hour animated comedy depicts the adventures of Joel Stein, the host of a 3 minute rock-star interview show on VH1. Joel is anything but respectful of his famous guests, badgering them with obnoxious, aggressive, and frequently inappropriate questions. Other characters in this workplace comedy include: Michele, Joel's producer, whom he has a crush on; Kevin, his loyal P.A.; Leif, his nemesis, who is VH1's star; Z, the all-business head of programming; several "famous rock stars" every week. Jon Cryer stars as the voice of Joel, Robert Risko designs the characters, and the (real) band Fountains of Wayne does the music and several original songs per show.